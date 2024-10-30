Opinion – Landing Arsenal target with 236 G/A for Man United will be Ruben Amorim’s finest work

Ruben Amorim should sign Sporting striker, and Arsenal target, Viktor Gyokeres, for Man United. Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Man United have struggled for goals again this season, so if Ruben Amorim can land a long-term Arsenal target with 236 G/A contributions in his career to date, should he be confirmed as the new Red Devils manager, it could be one of the best transfer deals done at the club in recent times.

According to ESPN, United have scored just eight Premier League goals in nine matches this season, and their main attacking players – Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho – have only managed five of those.

Man United should sign Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres

Compare and contrast that with Arsenal target, Viktor Gyokeres, who already has 16 goals in 15 games during 2024/25 per Fabrizio Romano.

As recently as a week ago, the Gunners were still being considered as favourites to land the Swedish ace.

Given Gyokeres’ connection to Amorim, that would almost certainly place United in the box seat to land him, and there is a clear reason for them to do so.

It isn’t just this season that he’s been spectacular in front of goal either. Right throughout his career he can be considered as a go-to forward where goals and assists are concerned.

In his 357 career appearances, he has amassed 180 goals and 56 assists per transfermarkt, and how the Red Devils could do with a striker that’s a virtual guarantee of goals at present.

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the members of INEOS truly desire that United need to be back amongst the game’s elite, then they can’t turn their noses up at certain players, however expensive they might be to acquire.

Gyokeres has always kept his own counsel to this point, however a move to the Theatre of Dreams with a chance of being the man main as United rise as a phoenix from the flames would surely be too good an opportunity for the 26-year-old to turn down.