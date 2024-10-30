Arsenal “very interested” in “fantastically effective” Saka replacement with “explosive pace”

Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in Leroy Sane. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka has persistent injury problems that could well see Arsenal enter the transfer market to buy a player that will provide cover for him at worst.

The international ace was ruled out of a recent England game, though Mikel Arteta was given a boost ahead of Arsenal’s match against Liverpool, a game in which Saka scored incidentally – and set a record in so doing.

At just 23 years of age, Saka is already one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players, but his injury record has left a few question marks as to his availability.

Arsenal looking at Sane to provide Bukayo Saka with competition

Transfermarkt note that he’s suffered a knee injury, hamstring injury, ankle injury, hip problems, dead leg, thigh problems and a leg injury over the past few seasons which has to be a concern.

Perhaps with that in mind, Football Insider note that the Gunners are interested in taking Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich.

The former Man City ace, could certainly provide the North Londoners with something different, and with his Bayern contract due to end in June, he’ll surely be one of the most sought after free transfers next summer.

“They’re (Arsenal) certainly among the interested clubs,” former Premier League scout, Mick Brown, said to Football Insider.

“He’s fantastically effective, he’s got explosive pace and he’s still only 28, it’s a good age.

“I’ve often wondered why Man City let him leave, and why no clubs in England had tried to sign him before he went to Bayern, but now with his contract situation, I’d expect to see him move.

“Arsenal are very interested in him, from what I’ve been told. He can play on the left and provide cover for Saka which they desperately need.

“Now, they’re not the only club interested. We’ve spoken about Newcastle before and there are others.

“But they (Arsenal) are certainly keen and I think it’s one they’ve been working on in the background for a while.

“Not only would he add quality to their side, but he brings winning experience too which is always something clubs like Arsenal are looking to bring in.”