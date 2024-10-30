The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2024/25 EFL Cup took place on Wednesday evening, with teams now irresistibly close to reaching Wembley.
Holders Liverpool are still going strong after overcoming a tough Brighton side 3-2 away from home, while Newcastle comfortably beat Chelsea 2-0 at home to keep their long-running trophy hunt alive.
Manchester United are also in the hat after they began the post-Erik ten Hag era with a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Arsenal beat Championship side Preston North End 3-0 away thanks largely to a stunning performance from 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.
Tottenham are the last remaining member of the so-called ‘big six’ after beating eight-time winners Man City 2-1 at home, while Aston Villa were shocked at home by the same scoreline against Crystal Palace.
Carabao Cup R4 results
- Southampton 3-2 Stoke City
- Brentford 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (Brentford win 5-4 on penalties)
- Brighton 2-3 Liverpool
- Aston Villa 1-2 Crystal Palace
- Man Utd 5-2 Leicester City
- Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea
- Preston North End 0-3 Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Man City
Southampton and Brentford complete an all-Premier League line-up after beating Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday, respectively.
Read on for the full EFL Cup quarter-final draw:
Carabao Cup quarter-final draw
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
- Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United vs Brentford
- Southampton vs Liverpool
The quarter-finals of this season’s EFL Cup are due to be played from the week beginning December 16th.
Winners of those ties go into a two-legged semi-final across January and February before the showpiece final at Wembley on 16th March.
Who are the most successful teams in Carabao Cup history?
- Liverpool – 10 titles
- Man City – 8 titles
- Man Utd – 6 titles
- Chelsea – 5 titles
- Aston Villa – 5 titles
- Tottenham Hotspur – 4 titles
- Nottingham Forest – 4 titles
- Leicester City – 3 titles
- Arsenal, Norwich City, Birmingham City, Wolverhampton Wanderers – 2 titles
- 11 teams – 1 title