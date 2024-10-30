A general view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Doncaster Rovers and Everton at Keepmoat Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2024/25 EFL Cup took place on Wednesday evening, with teams now irresistibly close to reaching Wembley.

Holders Liverpool are still going strong after overcoming a tough Brighton side 3-2 away from home, while Newcastle comfortably beat Chelsea 2-0 at home to keep their long-running trophy hunt alive.

Manchester United are also in the hat after they began the post-Erik ten Hag era with a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Arsenal beat Championship side Preston North End 3-0 away thanks largely to a stunning performance from 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.

Tottenham are the last remaining member of the so-called ‘big six’ after beating eight-time winners Man City 2-1 at home, while Aston Villa were shocked at home by the same scoreline against Crystal Palace.

Carabao Cup R4 results

Southampton 3-2 Stoke City

Brentford 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (Brentford win 5-4 on penalties)

Brighton 2-3 Liverpool

Aston Villa 1-2 Crystal Palace

Man Utd 5-2 Leicester City

Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea

Preston North End 0-3 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Man City

Southampton and Brentford complete an all-Premier League line-up after beating Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday, respectively.

Read on for the full EFL Cup quarter-final draw:

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Southampton vs Liverpool

The quarter-finals of this season’s EFL Cup are due to be played from the week beginning December 16th.

Winners of those ties go into a two-legged semi-final across January and February before the showpiece final at Wembley on 16th March.

Who are the most successful teams in Carabao Cup history?