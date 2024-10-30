Video: Forget Cody Gakpo as Liverpool youngster makes goal with beautiful pass

Tyler Morton pass sets up Cody Gakpo. (Pictures by Sky Sports)

Liverpool took the lead in their EFL Cup clash with Brighton and it came courtesy of a stunning strike from Cody Gakpo, however, it was a pass from Tyler Morton that proved crucial to the Reds opening the scoring.

Arne Slot’s men have made a very impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign as the Merseyside club currently sit second in the Premier League with seven wins from nine, while also winning all their matches in the Champions League and EFL Cup.

The Reds were in action in the Round of 16 of the League Cup on Wednesday night and faced a tough task away to Brighton.

After an even first half, Liverpool took the lead early in the second 45 through a Gakpo stunner. Tyler Morton made the goal with a perfect lobbed pass over the Brighton backline with its perfect execution leading to Arne Slot’s men taking the lead.

The goal was the Dutch star’s third of the campaign as the 25-year-old looks to establish himself in the Liverpool starting 11 after some impressive displays recently.

Watch: Tyler Morton beautifully assists Cody Gakpo for Liverpool opener

Morton has featured just once for Liverpool this season and it came in the last round of the EFL Cup against West Ham, where the midfielder made an eight-minute cameo at Anfield.

Having spent the last two seasons out on loan with Hull City and Blackburn Rovers, tonight’s clash with Brighton was a big chance for the 21-year-old to prove himself to Slot.

Morton did that successfully with his pass for Gakpo’s opening goal as it was perfectly weighted to cause the Brighton backline all sorts of problems.

The Seagulls were unable to recover from the pass in behind and it would have caught the new Liverpool manager’s attention, which could lead to more opportunities for the youngster down the line.