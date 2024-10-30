“Ticks every box” – Sky Sports pundit backs 7 G/A Liverpool talent to pounce on major Anfield exit

Jamie Redknapp is a fan of Conor Bradley. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool remains up in the air amid interest in the full-back from Real Madrid and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp expects Conor Bradley to thrive in the role should the England international leave Anfield next summer.

Alexander-Arnold’s current contract expires at the end of the season and although work is going on behind the scenes to get a deal done, there has been no concrete updates on the full-back’s situation.

Real Madrid have been monitoring developments at Anfield as the La Liga champions have a strong interest in the Reds right-back.

The 26-year-old is a generational talent and ticks every box for a club such as Real Madrid.

Should Alexander-Arnold decide to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Jamie Redknapp has backed Conor Bradley to step up and make the right-back position his own in Arne Slot’s team.

The 21-year-old showed he is a top talent last season when Alexander-Arnold was missing due to injury, which resulted in a breakthrough campaign for the youngster.

Jamie Redknapp believes Conor Bradley “ticks every box” to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Bradley stepped up for Jurgen Klopp at the start of 2024 as the right-back did a spectacular job replacing Alexander-Arnold in the Reds’ starting 11. The Northern Ireland international featured in 23 games throughout the 2023/24 campaign, scoring one goal and assisting a further six.

Should the England star leave Liverpool for Real Madrid next summer, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has backed Bradley to step up as the Merseyside club’s long-term right-back.

Speaking about the 21-year-old ahead of Liverpool’s EFL Cup clash with Brighton on Wednesday night, the former Reds star said on Sky Sports: “I wouldn’t say it is an audition, but it is certainly an opportunity for him to show that if Trent were to leave, and the signs are there, it looks like he might be leaving in the summer.

“I think this is Conor’s big chance. He ticks every box…

“This is a big chance for him and I am sure he will take it… he is going to be a star.”