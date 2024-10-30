(Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are considering recalling winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from his loan at Sheffield United, according to former Premier League scout Mick Brown.

The 21-year-old has made just 10 senior appearances for the Eagles to date. However, he’s very highly thought of, boasting a record of 32 goals and 16 assists in 57 appearances for the club’s U18 and U21 teams combined.

Rak-Sakyi has looked extremely good today. There’s so much to like about this goal. pic.twitter.com/sZ4B8QkMkq — HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 27, 2024

At international level, Rak-Sakyi has one goal in five caps for England’s U20 side.

Despite Palace selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich in the summer, they also opted to let Rak-Sakyi leave on loan to Championship side Sheffield United.

While he hasn’t set the world alight, Rak-Sakyi has done well for the Yorkshire side, notching two goals and an assist in 11 Championship appearances so far.

Crystal Palace considering Jesurun Rak-Sakyi recall

It’s fair to say Crystal Palace are in need of attacking reinforcements.

The struggling Eagles have scored a league-low six Premier League goals so far this season, while no side in the top flight has created fewer big chances than Oliver Glasner’s men (14).

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored half their goals, while Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi have one each, with an own goal from Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock the only other time they’ve found the net.

According to Brown, that is exactly why Palace are keeping a close eye on Rak-Sakyi, although he doesn’t predict the London club will end up bringing him back to Selhurst Park this season.

“Crystal Palace have been monitoring him closely,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He was sent to Sheffield United because he wasn’t going to be playing every week at Selhurst Park, and that’s still the case now.

“But Palace have had issues in his position, they’ve tried several players there and none of them have pulled up any trees so far.

“There’s been some consideration about whether they should recall him.

“They inserted that option to recall him for a reason – that was something they insisted on in the deal.

“As things stand, I’d expect him to stay at Sheffield United for the rest of the season.

“Like I said, he won’t play regular football at Palace like he will on loan even if they think he could make an impact in that position.

“The option is there, and it’s something they’re considering, but I’d be surprised if it happens.”