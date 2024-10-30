Sources: De Ligt concern as Ruben Amorim makes three Man United transfer demands for January

Matthijs de Ligt could be the fall guy at Man United under Ruben Amorim. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt could be one Man United player under immediate pressure if Ruben Amorim becomes the Red Devils new manager, after sources revealed the three transfer targets that the Portuguese wants in the January window, should he sign on the dotted line at Old Trafford.

It’s clear what fans of Amorim’s current club, Sporting, think of their manager after they gave him a standing ovation before Tuesday night’s League Cup game against Nacional.

Though he has no managerial experience outside of Portugal, his stats make for incredible reading and hint at why the likes of Liverpool, West Ham and Man City were all apparently interested in his services at one time or another.

Multiple reports, including this one from LBC, suggest that Man United are willing to pay the €10m/£8.3m release clause to bring Amorim to the Premier League, and TeamTalk sources have even suggested that the 39-year-old has wasted no time in indicating some of his transfer demands.

It’s believed that United chiefs have been told that Liverpool target, Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves are the three players Amorim wants from Sporting.

Were the Red Devils able to land Inacio in particular, that could spell problems for de Ligt.

Although Leny Yoro has yet to put a marker down at Old Trafford because of injury, de Ligt has come in and made a pigs ear of defending on a number of occasions.

If anyone is going to be the fall guy in United’s central defence in order to make way for Inacio, the Dutchman would appear to be the most likely candidate at this stage.

Amorim is known to favour a back three, however, so it may well be that de Ligt could play alongside Yoro and Inacio in a new look United defence.