Leeds United are worried about Sean Dyche being sacked. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Leeds United will be worried about the sacking of Everton boss Sean Dyche as it could result in Jack Harrison returning to Elland Road at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Toffees have struggled this season and currently sit 16th in the Premier League with just two wins from nine.

The Merseyside club’s form has improved lately as Everton are undefeated in their last five matches, however, that may not save Dyche’s job at the end of the season.

Everton are set to be taken over by new owners after The Friedkin Group reached an agreement to purchase 94 per cent of the Premier League club, which according to transfer expert Graeme Bailey, could spell the end of Dyche’s term as manager.

This would also be a big worry for Leeds as it is likely to mean that the Toffees will not be signing Harrison on a permanent deal next summer.

The winger has been struggling for form at Goodison Park having not scored since February and is now also almost 12 months without a Premier League assist. This will also make it hard for Leeds to sell the Englishman to another club, which is “a worry” according to Bailey.

Transfer journalist admits that Jack Harrison’s situation is worrying Leeds United

Speaking exclusively to LeedsUnited.News, Bailey says the departure of Dyche could mean that Harrison returns to Leeds next summer, which would be a blow for the Championship club as they planned to sell the winger.

“Technically Jack Harrison’s due back and we’ll see what happens. That will be a little bit of a worry for Leeds as I think we know that even if Dyche finishes the season, he won’t be there next season,” Bailey said.

“So will whoever comes in at Everton want Harrison? That might be a bit of a concern for Leeds. It’s not that he’s not a good player, but they were looking on banking on that and hoping that Everton were scratching around to make that permanent and bring in another loan signing in January, but it probably doesn’t look like that’s going to happen now.”