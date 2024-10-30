Ace that Leicester dumped in the summer window already facing new exit

Kelechi Iheancho has had a nightmare this season at Sevilla. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Former Leicester City ace Kelechi Iheanacho has endured a torrid time at new club, Sevilla, and the Spanish giants could be prepared to sell him as early as the forthcoming January transfer window.

According to transfermarkt, he’s only played for a total of 272 minutes over five games, and has yet to score or assist for the Andalusians.

His six goals in 26 appearances for the Foxes in 23/24 was arguably a reason why he was sold to Sevilla in the first place, so his new club can’t say that he didn’t know he wasn’t as prolific as earlier in his career.

Kelechi Iheanacho set to dumped by Sevilla in January

They clearly expected more from him, however, and now Estadio Deportivo are suggesting Sevilla could look to sell him as early as January.

Capology note his £76,907 weekly wage places him as the second highest earner in the first team squad behind Saul Niguez, and Iheancho is clearly not deserving of anywhere close to that remuneration at the moment.

A month ago Iheanacho already wasn’t impressing his new paymasters, and it’s abundantly clear that nothing has changed as we approach November.

To that end, Aston Villa can consider themselves lucky that they didn’t sign him in the summer, as they were rumoured to be doing.

With such a poor output over the past year or so, it isn’t clear who would potentially come in for the player if Sevilla do indeed put him on the transfer list.

A move back to a Championship club would probably be a more likely route back into English football, though he would surely have to think about earning less than currently for any move to take place.

At 28 years of age, he still has a long time left in the game, injuries permitting, and it will be interesting to see which clubs, if any, want to take a chance on him.