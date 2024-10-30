Man United given update on three-goal wonderkid they want from the Championship in January

Sunderland star Chris Rigg is wanted by Man United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Man United will find it difficult to lure Chris Rigg away from Sunderland during the January transfer window as the Championship leaders are determined to keep the 17-year-old for the remainder of the season.

Sunderland have made a very impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign under Regis Le Bris as they currently sit top of the Championship after 12 matches having won nine games so far.

Rigg has played a key role in the Black Cats’ success with the midfielder now a staple in Le Bris’ starting 11. The Englishman has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland throughout the opening phase of the season, netting three goals along the way.

The youngster signed a three-year professional contract at the Stadium of Light in July, however, that is not stopping several Premier League clubs from monitoring the midfielder’s progress.

Man United and Chelsea are among Rigg’s suitors but according to Football Insider, Sunderland will do everything they can in January to prevent the 17-year-old from leaving midseason as the Black Cats dream of a return to the Premier League.

Sunderland’s Chris Rigg is the type of player Man United should be signing

Man United recruitment has been heavily criticised over recent transfer windows as the Manchester club have spent huge money on players that are not capable of playing at Premier League level with Antony being the best example of their failings.

Rigg is the type of player the Red Devils should be recruiting as he could be brought to Old Trafford for a fee that wouldn’t break the bank and would have sell-on value in the future.

The player’s age would also allow him time to develop at the Premier League giants with the hope of being a starter for Man United for many years. However, if the Manchester club are seriously interested in the youngster, they may have to wait until next summer to get him.