Erik ten Hag during the 2-1 defeat at West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It’s been just one half of one match but already, Manchester United appear to have ripped off the shackles of the Erik ten Hag era.

Ten Hag departed Old Trafford on Monday following the weekend’s 2-1 defeat away at West Ham United.

The Red Devils currently sit 14th in the table, seven points off both the Champions League places and relegation zone, while Crystal Palace and Southampton (both 6) are the only Premier League teams to score fewer goals this season (8).

A blunt attack became the hallmark of the end of Ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford.

In fact, following their 4-2 win over Sheffield United in April, the Red Devils didn’t manage to net four goals against an English top-flight side in 16 attempts across all competitions.

The only time they’ve netted more than three times in a match since then was the 7-0 thrashing of League One Barnsley in the third round of the League Cup.

Man Utd leave Erik ten Hag era in the dust

In just 39 minutes under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, Man Utd have put an end to that run.

A Casemiro double — the first a brilliant effort from distance — and strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes were enough to fire United into a commanding early lead against Leicester.

The Foxes pulled two goals back through Bilal El Khannous and Conor Coady in the 33rd minute and third minute of first-half stoppage time, respectively.

However, a 4-2 lead is very commanding for United and a welcome break from the turgid performances their supporters have witnessed in recent months.

United look almost certain to hire Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim as their new manager.

However, some fans might now be hoping rumours that the Portuguese coach has to work a 30-day notice period are true, based on the early signs of life under Van Nistelrooy, who has already brought plenty of character to the Old Trafford dugout.