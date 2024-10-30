Leeds summer signing could already be facing January exit

Leeds have been urged to send Manor Solomon back to Spurs. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Since signing on loan from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur last summer, Manor Solomon has had a negligible impact at Leeds United, and that’s seen calls for his loan to be terminated.

The left winger hasn’t scored for two seasons (transfermarkt) and he hasn’t really shown his best for the all whites so far.

A hamstring injury could be partly to blame, but when he’s been handed the chance to impress by Daniel Farke, he hasn’t been able to do so.

Leeds urged to bin Manor Solomon

His performances have even seen pundits suggesting that he should be sent packing back to Spurs.

“You wonder with Solomon whether he’s going to be able to get that time, and then you question do you keep him? Or do you send him back?” Jonny Buchan said on the BBC’s Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

“Then use that spot, I’m not saying they’re on the limit of their loans, they’re not, but do you use that pot that you’ve used money-wise to get someone else who can maybe have a bigger impact?”

With so many games to play in the Championship, there’s an argument that Solomon will still be needed in order to pad out Farke’s squad when required.

With well over half the season still to be played, no one knows how injuries could affect the all whites, particularly towards the business end.

Solomon does have the talent to make a difference, and that Premier League experience could be vital at some point.

Farke doesn’t seem to be the type of manager that has a knee jerk reaction to certain situations, and to that end it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were to keep faith with Solomon until after the January transfer window closes.