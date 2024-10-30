(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A familiar face is returning to Aston Villa in the form of Marc Albrighton.

The 34-year-old emerged from the Villa youth academy in 2008 and went on to make 102 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and providing 19 assists.

Albrighton left for Leicester City in 2014, where he would win shock Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield titles, playing 313 times for the Foxes and notching 19 goals and 48 assists.

The winger — who also enjoyed loan spells at Wigan Athletic and West Bromwich Albion during his career — finally hung up his boots in the summer after his contract at the King Power Stadium expired.

Marc Albrighton returns to Aston Villa following retirement

Albrighton will be heading straight back into the football world following his retirement as a player.

As revealed by the Telegraph’s John Percy, the Tamworth-born ex-England youth international will be returning to Aston Villa to gain experience as a coach in the same youth academy that gave him a start in the game.

“Marc Albrighton has returned ‘home’ to join the Aston Villa academy as a coach,” Percy revealed on X. “[The] former Villa and Leicester City winger will be coaching part-time to gain experience, following his retirement in August. Albrighton’s association with Villa stretches back to the age of eight.”

Albrighton will work under Sean Verity, who has been with the Aston Villa youth department since September 2011 in various roles.

Despite taking a part-time role as a coach, Albrighton doesn’t seem too convinced about a demanding role in football management.

Right now, he appears to be enjoying more family time as a retired footballer.

“I’ve loved retirement to be honest,” Albrighton said recently (via Leicester City News).

“I wasn’t 100 percent but I love the freedom, the time with the family which was a big part of my decision and it hasn’t disappointed. I’m trying to do a bit of everything just to see what it is that I enjoy doing.

“But there’s too much work in management for me. The coaches spend more time at the training ground than players do.”