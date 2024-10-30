Newcastle lining up bid for wonderkid who helped beat Ethan Nwaneri and Archie Gray 3-0 for Brazil

(Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

Sao Paulo would be willing to sell youngster William Gomes for the right price amid links to Newcastle United, according to reports.

Still only 18 years old, the winger has made a big impression since making his senior debut last year, notching two goals in 15 appearances so far.

Gomes is also highly rated at international level, appearing twice for Brazil’s U17s in 2022, including in a friendly against an England team featuring Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri and Tottenham’s Archie Gray.

Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick scored in that game, while West Ham starlet Luis Guilherme netted a brace to seal a 3-0 win.

Gomes’ current contract at Sao Paulo runs until the end of 2028 and is thought to contain a €120m release clause for clubs outside of Brazil — although his Transfermarkt value currently only stands at €5m.

Can Newcastle meet William Gomes asking price?

A report from Brazilian journalist Paulo do Valle has stated that Newcastle are ‘investigating the situation’ of Gomes but any deal currently comes down to the Magpies being willing and able to match whatever Sao Paulo ask for.

“Regarding the transfer market, one possibility: Newcastle is investigating the situation of William Gomes, who recently renewed his contract with the São Paulo team and who knows, he may be a player traded by the club depending on the offer that comes in the next window,” Do Valle said (via Sport Witness).

“Remember that Newcastle is currently one of the clubs with the best budget among those competing in the Premier League,” added fellow journalist Elia Junior.

“Ah, but as big as City or United? No, it is not as big as City or United, but it is a budget close to Chelsea’s, a budget close to Tottenham’s. Today, the Arabs invest heavily in the Newcastle team, which has Bruno Guimarães as one of its references.”