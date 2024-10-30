7 assists in 7 games – Forgotten Arsenal man is proving Arteta wrong in stunning loan spell

Mikel Arteta allowed Nuno Tavares to leave Arsenal this summer. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal continue to make big strides under the leadership of Mikel Arteta and having formed a very competitive squad in North London, the Spaniard may have made a mistake by allowing Nuno Tavares to leave during the summer.

The left-back position is an area of the pitch that Arteta is yet to fully sort out as the Spanish coach has experimented with several players in the role over the last two seasons.

Riccardo Calafiori was signed during the summer with an eye on establishing the Italian as the Gunners’ long-term left-back. However, with the 22-year-old set to miss the next few weeks due to injury, it would not be a bad time for the North London club to have Nuno Tavares available for selection.

The Portuguese star has been with Arsenal since 2021 but has spent the past three seasons out on loan as Arteta doesn’t seem to fancy the 24-year-old. The full-back joined Lazio on loan during the summer for the 2024/25 campaign and has been shining in Italy as part of a back four.

Tavarez has featured in seven games for the Rome-based side and has provided seven assists to help Lazio climb to sixth in the Serie A standings.

Marco Baroni seems to be getting the best out of the defender and if he continues to perform like this, could the Portuguese star have a future at Arsenal?

Does Nuno Tavares have a future at Arsenal?

Despite his success with Lazio, it feels like Tavares had his time to prove himself at Arsenal and no matter what he does in Italy, he will not be in Arteta’s plans going forward.

The Portuguese talent played 28 times for the Gunners since he arrived in 2021, producing just one goal and two assists.

Ultimately the left-back is not good enough for the levels Arsenal and Arteta hope to reach and with Calafiori on the scene, the likely outcome for the defender is that he will be sold permanently in 2025.