Arsenal urged to “gamble” on signing of surprise figure who’s out for “revenge”

Mikel Arteta and Paul Pogba (Photos by Marco Luzzani, Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been urged to seal a surprise transfer swoop for former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba by ex-Gunner Emmanuel Petit.

Pogba is currently at Juventus but is expected to leave the club and has been linked with a move to the MLS by talkSPORT in recent times.

Still, former Arsenal midfielder Petit would love to see his fellow Frenchman at the Emirates Stadium as he thinks he’s a player desperate to prove a point, which could be a good quality for Mikel Arteta to bring in.

Pogba has endured a difficult few years, having seen his performances dip during his time at Man United, while he also never really looked back to his best with Juve before picking up a doping ban that has seen him out of action for over a year.

Petit says Pogba will now be out for “revenge” as he looks to revive his career, and there is perhaps a case for saying that Arsenal would benefit from an extra body in midfield.

Paul Pogba to Arsenal? Petit calls for surprise transfer

Speaking to Jeffbet, Petit said: “Paul Pogba will become a free transfer at 32-years-old. ‘I can’t remember the last time I saw him smiling.

“Pogba wants revenge, he wants to prove to himself and fans around the world that he’s not finished yet.

“France’s team have missed him. He’s apparently working very hard to get back to match fitness. I know Pogba’s personality, I know he’ll do anything to come back on the pitch.

“Honestly, Arsenal should 100% gamble on signing Paul Pogba. He will give everything on the pitch.

“It will take him a few weeks to get fully fit, but he will be so eager to wash his name. There is a motivation that is priceless to a manager like Mikel Arteta.”

Arsenal fans probably won’t be too sure about the 31-year-old, but given that he’s set to become a free agent, it’s a relatively low-risk deal.

It could also come at an important time for the north London club as they have Thomas Partey and Jorginho about to become free agents next summer, so adding depth to the midfield without spending a fortune seems like smart business.