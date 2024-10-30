Postecoglou told to drop 28-year-old star for Man City clash

Ange Postecoglou has been urged to replace one Tottenham player vs Man City. Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Tottenham face Man City in the Carabao Cup last 16, and Ange Postecoglou has been urged to drop one underperforming ace ahead of the tie.

The Lilywhites will almost certainly be up against it even though the game is being played at their North London home, however, the Australian has the perfect motivating factor to get the best out of his squad.

Losing against Crystal Palace at the weekend wasn’t on their bingo card, and it gave Oliver Glasner’s Eagles their first Premier League win of the season.

Ange Postecoglou told to drop Tottenham ace

James Maddison certainly didn’t seem happy to have been subbed off in that game.

It was a disastrous performance by Tottenham, and Postecoglou will certainly be looking for an immediate response from his players.

One has been performing so badly that it’s believed Spurs will not take up the chance to sign him permanently when his loan deal ends in June.

Timo Werner isn’t the only one to not hit the heights this season, however.

Bryan King, speaking to Tottenham News, believes that Yves Bissouma has to be dropped.

“I can see where Postecoglou’s problems are at the moment, going forward and in midfield,” he said.

“I’m mystified by that performance against Palace, the players are just not good enough. I’d make a change in central midfield if I were Postecoglou, I think Bentancur should be brought in and Bissouma dropped. He was a disappointment against Palace.

“Alongside Bentancur, I’d start with James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

“Going forward, I’d have Brennan Johnson and if Son Heung-min returns he will take Mikey Moore’s place. In terms of Richarlison and Dominic Solanke, I’d still start with Solanke. I don’t think Richarlison has done enough to earn a start.”

It would still be a big call from Postecoglou, but if he were to get his selection absolutely spot on, Pep Guardiola’s side will know they’ve been in a game at the very least.