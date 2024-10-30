What Manchester United star previously predicted about Ruben Amorim

Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Regan, Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

It seems Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Manchester United would be popular with Red Devils midfield star Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international is understood to be delighted with his fellow countryman taking over from Erik ten Hag, and he’s previously tipped his compatriot to have the qualities for a big career in the Premier League or one of the other major leagues in Europe.

Speaking to SportTV last year, as quoted and translated by BBC Sport, Fernandes spoke highly of Amorim, saying he had everything it took to succeed at the very highest level of management.

Amorim has done hugely impressive work at Sporting Lisbon and now looks set to take on this big challenge at Old Trafford, but he’ll clearly have a supporter in Fernandes.

“I think all the qualities are there to be able to succeed in English, French, or Spanish football,” the 30-year-old said.

“Obviously, we know that the Premier League is probably the most desired. The qualities [to succeed in England] are there and he has everything to take the next step, in my opinion.”

Can Ruben Amorim revive Bruno Fernandes?

It’s been a difficult start to the season for almost everyone at United, with none of this team performing anywhere near its best.

Still, the dip in form of a star name like Fernandes is one of the most worrying developments we’ve seen, with the Portuguese midfield maestro yet to even score a goal in his first 13 appearances in all competitions.

Amorim will hope to get a lot more out of these players, and perhaps getting Fernandes again has to be seen as one of his priorities, as United look so much better when he’s at the top of his game.

Judging by what Fernandes has previously said about Amorim, the pair should prove to be a good fit at Old Trafford.