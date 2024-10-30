30 days: new twist in Ruben Amorim deal as things not going as planned for Man United

Ruben Amorim close to taking over at Man United. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim will become the next manager of Man United but things may not go as the Premier League club planned as the Portuguese coach has a 30-day notice period in his contract.

Fabrizio Romano gave his famous “Here We Go” tagline to the Amorim deal on Tuesday as Man United are set to pay the €10m release clause to get the 39-year-old out of his Sporting contract. The Portuguese giants have already received formal communication from the Manchester club with Amorim having already said yes to the project at Old Trafford.

The Sporting boss will replace Erik ten Hag as the new manager of Man United after the Dutch coach was relieved of his duties on Monday following the Red Devils’ 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

The Manchester club’s hierarchy knew exactly who they wanted to replace the former Ajax coach and have got a deal for Amorim done very quickly.

However, the 39-year-old may not arrive at Old Trafford as fast as the English giants would have wanted as the Portuguese coach has a 30-day notice period in his contract.

That could keep Ruud van Nistelrooy in charge until after the international break but according to Fabrizio Romano, United and Sporting have been in direct contact today to find a way around the 30-day notice period.

Is the 30-day notice period for Ruben Amorim a big deal for Man United?

Man United would have liked Amorim through the door as quickly as possible but if the Manchester club need to wait for the 39-year-old, it will not be a big deal as their season has already been compromised having decided to continue with Ten Hag during the summer.

The Red Devils have only four games between now and the international break; two against Leicester City, one against Chelsea and a clash with PAOK in the Europa League.

All four are at home and it is a task Van Nistelrooy will be capable of handling until Amorim arrives.