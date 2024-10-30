Why Man United’s hire of Ruben Amorim could be bad news for Chelsea

Man United want Ruben Amorim to be in charge against Chelsea.
Man United want Ruben Amorim to be in charge against Chelsea. Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images and Jason Mowry/Getty Images

The worst kept secret in football is out with Man United looking to acquire highly-rated Ruben Amorim from Portuguese giants, Sporting.

At just 39 years of age, the former midfielder has carved out a name for himself thanks to the way in which his teams play football.

Indeed, his stats whilst at Sporting make for some very impressive reading.

Man United want Amorim in quickly

After the sacking of Erik ten Hag, United supporters will be hoping for an immediate upturn in the standard of performances and results, though it is worth bearing in mind that aside from a short spell in the Qatari Stars League, Amorim has only ever played and managed in Portugal.

The pressure on him will be immense from the get-go, and whilst he wouldn’t appear to be fazed by it, he will be the seventh manager to try and bring the glory days back to Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Man United want Ruben Amorim to be in charge asap.
Man United want Ruben Amorim to be in charge against Chelsea. Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Amorim has to succeed where David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and ten Hag have all failed.

With the greatest of respect to the Portuguese, some of those mentioned are esteemed managerial names, and fans would be forgiven for thinking if they can’t get a tune out of the United squad, what makes Amorim so sure he will be able to.

It’s clear that time is of the essence too, as The Times (subscription required) want him in charge before the Chelsea game at the weekend.

That could spell bad news for the Blues as a full Old Trafford will be expectant on Amorim’s home debut, and he’ll be eager to show the club they’ve made the right choice.

Of course, there’s still plenty of discussions to be had between both clubs before Amorim can be unveiled, and it may well be decided that the ‘Super Sunday’ game comes just a little too soon for the new regime.

