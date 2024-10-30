Ruben Amorim arrival likely to mean big name leaves Manchester United

Manchester United FC
Ruud van Nistelrooy to leave if Ruben Amorim joins?
Ruud van Nistelrooy to leave if Ruben Amorim joins?

Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Manchester United will reportedly mean Ruud van Nistelrooy is likely to leave his role with the Red Devils’ coaching staff.

The Dutchman is currently interim manager of Man Utd after the sacking of Erik ten Hag, but it may be that he’ll only be in that position for one game, according to iNews.

Van Nistelrooy is a legendary figure from his playing days with United, and many fans will have been pleased to see him return to the club this summer to join Ten Hag’s coaching team.

However, it now looks like his return to United is going to be short-lived, as iNews state that Amorim will likely bring all his own staff with him to Manchester from Lisbon.

It makes sense that the Portuguese tactician will want familiar faces around him after working well with them at Sporting, so it will be interesting to see what Van Nistelrooy does next.

Ruben Amorim arrival means Ruud van Nistelrooy exit

Ruud Van Nistelrooy could leave Manchester United
Ruud Van Nistelrooy could leave Manchester United

Van Nistelrooy has previously impressed in a stint as PSV Eindhoven manager, and one imagines he’ll be keen to try his hand at management again.

It was recently suggested, however, that the 48-year-old could even be one of the contenders to replace Ten Hag permanently, according to the Sun.

Still, a host of other names were also linked with the MUFC job in that report and others, and it now seems that Amorim is the name they’ve chosen.

Van Nistelrooy will now get his chance to show what he can do tonight as United take on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, but it seems he won’t have many other chances in the Old Trafford dugout.

Amorim arrives with a great reputation, and it surely makes sense for him to have all his own staff with him, even if it’s also easy to imagine that a club legend like Van Nistelrooy, who worked under Sir Alex Ferguson in a hugely successful period for the team, could also have a role to play in that set-up.

