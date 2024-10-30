(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s time in charge of Manchester United may only be very short, but the early signs show he’s looking to make the most of it.

The legendary Dutch striker has taken interim charge of the Red Devils following the departure of Erik ten Hag on Monday.

Quite how long he’ll be at the wheel remains to be seen.

United look almost certain to hire Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim as their new manager but could face a delay as the Portuguese coach is required to work a notice period.

Van Nistelrooy inherits a United team with just four wins from 13 competitive games this season, sitting 14th in the Premier League table and equidistant from the Champions League places and relegation zone (7 points).

Ruud van Nistelrooy making most of Man Utd spell

Van Nistelrooy’s first game in charge of United comes in the League Cup at home to Leicester City.

The Red Devils won this competition under Ten Hag two years ago and will be keen to do so again, especially with Newcastle vs Chelsea and Tottenham vs Man City meaning some big sides will crash out this week.

United took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute thanks to a second goal in as many games from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who netted an excellent strike from distance.

WHAT A GOAL FROM CASEMIRO!!! ? pic.twitter.com/6LXzqpqFEx — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 30, 2024

But even before then, BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone has spotted some boisterous behaviour from Van Nistelrooy that suggests he wants to make every second in charge at Old Trafford count.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy has already shown he is no respecter of technical area protocol,” Stone observed after five minutes of the cup clash.

“Manchester United’s interim manager took a good couple of strides into Steve Cooper’s zone to offer instruction, then nearly walked past the Leicester boss before being guided back by fourth official Michael Salisbury.

“I think he is quite keen to win this game.”