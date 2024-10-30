Will Daniel Farke make a move for Ryan Kent? (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool star Ryan Kent has been tipped to move to Leeds United in January after seeing his contract at Fenerbache terminated earlier this month.

The winger moved to Turkey in 2023 but endured a miserable time having made just eight league appearances last season. The Englishman didn’t appear in a single league matchday squad during the current campaign following the appointment of Jose Mourinho, resulting in the 27-year-old departing the Turkish giants.

Kent’s career is now heading in an uncertain direction as the winger does not know where he will play football next.

Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has told Football League World that Leeds United to move for their long-term transfer target having been interested in the player since he was at Rangers.

“It’s been reported that Leyton Orient are weighing up a shock move for Ryan Kent on a free transfer,” Palmer said. “Apparently, Leeds United are a club looking at Kent.

Would Ryan Kent be a good option for Leeds United in January?

Being a free transfer, Kent is a risk worth taking for Leeds United as they may need all the help they can get in their push for the Premier League throughout the second half of the season.

The winger showed at Rangers that he has a lot of good qualities having failed to make the cut at Liverpool.

The 27-year-old came through the Reds’ academy but would only go on to make one appearance for the Merseyside club before leaving in 2019. Jurgen Klopp deemed the Englishman not good enough to break into his squad but it may be time for the player to return to England and have a go at proving himself in the Championship.