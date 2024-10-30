Major blow for Tottenham as €50m Ange Postecoglou favourite leaves pitch in tears

Ange Postecoglou could be without Micky van de Ven for some time. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham went into the halftime break of their EFL Cup clash with Man City with a 2-1 lead but the major talking point from the first 45 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was the injury to Micky van de Ven.

The Dutch defender appeared to suffer a hamstring injury after making a challenge on Savinho and that became clear when the centre-back was spotted touching that area of his body.

Ange Postecoglou wanted to take no chances with Van de Ven and decided to replace the 23-year-old with Destiny Udogie during the 14th minute of the match as it remains to be seen how serious the Netherlands international’s issue is.

This specific injury will have Tottenham fans worried as the centre-back missed several months of the 2023/24 campaign with a hamstring problem.

Van de Ven was devasted leaving the pitch in North London as the Dutch star was spotted heading to the dressing room in tears, which may indicate that the centre-back could be out of action for a long time.

Not what Spurs fans want to see! ? Micky van de Ven is not happy as he comes off after clutching at his hamstring.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/ZxJWgCjr8b — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 30, 2024

Micky van de Ven injury a major blow for Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham

Should Van de Ven miss a long period of action, that would be a major blow to Tottenham as the centre-back has started in eight of the nine Premier League matches Spurs have played this season.

The defender has become a favourite of the fans and Postecoglou since moving from Wolfsburg as part of a €50m deal last summer due to his insane burst of speed, amongst other talents, which allows Spurs to play with a high line.

Tottenham will hope that Van de Ven will not be out of action for too long as some key games are coming up for the North London club, which could include the festive period, should the Dutch star’s issue be deemed very serious.

Spurs host Aston Villa on Sunday and that is not a game Postecoglou will want to have entered without Van de Ven given the form of Unai Emery’s team.