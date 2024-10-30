Tottenham set to turn their noses up at permanent deal for Champions League winner

Ange Postecoglou doesn't want Timo Werner at Tottenham. Photo by Jaimi Joy/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou is clearly a manager that knows what he wants, and that isn’t going to be keeping on Timo Werner at Tottenham any longer than he has to.

The striker is on loan in North London from RB Leipzig with a view to a permanent move being agreed at the end of the current campaign.

For as little as £8.5m euros they would then have the services of the Champions League winner for as long as they wish, but according to Give Me Sport sources, it would appear that the club are turning their noses up at such a deal.

Tottenham won’t sign Timo Werner permanently

It’s believed that the German will play on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup against Man City, and if he can rediscover the scoring touch that has let him down in recent seasons, there’s a slight possibility that Postecoglou may revise his current opinion.

Pundits have called for Werner to be dropped in recent weeks because of the standard of his performance, whilst the North Londoners wouldn’t even be averse to letting him leave in January.

It’s quite the come down for the 28-year-old, who won the Champions League with Chelsea just three years ago.

In 11 games this season, however, he’s managed no goals and only one assist (transfermarkt). Four goals since the start of 2023/24 isn’t the firepower that Tottenham need either, so allowing Werner to head back to Leipzig would appear to be absolutely the correct decision for Postecoglou.

He will of course need to be replaced in the squad, and it isn’t clear at this point where Spurs might be looking.

For now, the North Londoners just need to concentrate on getting as far as possible in the cup competitions and as high up the Premier League as possible.

They will at least become more attractive to players if that’s the case.