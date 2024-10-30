7 recoveries and an insane match winning moment: a new star is born at Liverpool

Vitezslav Jaros stepped up for Liverpool in the EFL Cup. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Liverpool were victorious in their EFL Cup clash with Brighton on Wednesday night and a big part of the Reds’ win was down to the performance of goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

The Merseyside club beat the Seagulls 3-2 thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, putting Arne Slot’s team in the hat for the quarter-finals of the competition.

Although the goalscorers will get a lot of the credit, the performance of Jaros played a big part in Liverpool winning at the Amex Stadium.

According to Anfield Index, the 23-year-old made five saves, with three being diving saves and four coming from inside of the box. The Czech Republic star also made seven recoveries but the biggest moment for the goalkeeper came in the second half when he pulled off an insane stop from a Simon Adingra header, which can be seen below.

Mad the way we’ve got the 3 best keepers in the world pic.twitter.com/Oi2U2yQJKx — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 30, 2024

Pictures by DAZN.

This was a very impressive performance from Jaros given that it was his first start in a Liverpool shirt. The opportunity arose due to the injury of Alisson Becker and with Caoimhin Kelleher filling in for the Brazilian, Slot decided to rest the Irishman for the Brighton clash.

Jaros made his Liverpool debut earlier this month replacing Alisson in the 79th minute in a 1–0 away victory over Crystal Palace and it is fair to say the 23-year-old has taken his opportunity.

Liverpool star Vitezslav Jaros has put himself on the map

Jaros’ performance against Brighton could be career-changing as it would have caught the attention of clubs ahead of the 2025 transfer windows.

The 23-year-old will not want to the a third-choice goalkeeper forever and ahead of a potential Liverpool exit next summer, clubs across Europe will now know who the Czech star is, which was not the case before October.

Another star has raised his head at Liverpool on Wednesday night and it will be interesting to see where Jaros’ career ends up.