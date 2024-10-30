£80k-p/w star likely to leave West Ham at the end of the season, despite only recently joining

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

West Ham United are unlikely to keep midfielder Carlos Soler beyond his one-year loan, according to reports.

Soler joined the Hammers from French champions Paris Saint-German amid a summer of intense player recruitment at the London Stadium as new manager Julen Lopetegui was well-backed.

However, the 27-year-old is yet to really get going in claret and blue.

Soler started a Premier League game for the first time in the 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday, but lasted just 45 minutes before being hooked at half-time.

The 14-time Spain international completed just 77% of his passes while on the pitch, while he was dispossessed twice, had just only 19 touches of the ball and lost both of his contested ground duels.

That means Soler — who earns £80k per week according to Capology — has played just 274 minutes in seven West Ham appearances across all competitions, failing to register a goal or assist so far.

Carlos Soler unlikely to make West Ham stay permanent

West Ham have a £27m option to buy Soler at the end of his loan, with a report from Claret and Hugh claiming the agreement was ‘always intended to be permanent’.

However, the same report says a ‘top source’ has informed them that this ‘zero’ obligation for West Ham to make Soler’s stay permanent.

The report goes on to suggest that Soler’s high wages and substantial transfer fee make him an unlikely prospect beyond his current temporary stay.

West Ham’s win over United leaves them 13th in the Premier League table, equidistant from the Champions League spots and the relegation zone (7 points).

Up next for the Hammers are two vital games against teams in and around them in the table, starting away at Nottingham Forest before they host Everton.