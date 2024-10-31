16 goals and 22 assists: Liverpool monitoring 25-year-old to replace major star at Anfield

Acraf Hakimi is an option for Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are among several teams monitoring Acraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain as the Reds continue to look at their options should Trent Alexander-Arnold decide to leave the club next summer.

The right-back is out of contract at Anfield in 2025 and although the Merseyside club are working on a deal, there has been no concrete update regarding the future of the 26-year-old.

This has prompted Real Madrid to monitor the situation of Alexander-Arnold at Anfield and the La Liga champions are ready to move for the Englishman should he seek a new challenge at the end of the current campaign.

Another full-back in the Spanish giants’ list is their former star, Acraf Hakimi, who is also an option for both Liverpool and Man City, reports Fichajes.

All three clubs have expressed an interest in the Moroccan international ahead of the 2025 transfer windows but it remains to be seen if PSG would be open to a sale as the 25-year-old’s contract in Paris expires in 2026, which means next summer is the ideal time to sell the player.

Is Acraf Hakimi a suitable replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool?

Hakimi would be regarded as a downgrade on Alexander-Arnold as nobody in world football has the natural ability of the Liverpool star going forward, even though that is a big part of the PSG defender’s game.

The Morocco international is a suitable replacement for the Englishman should he leave Anfield next summer as the 25-year-old is good on both sides of the ball and has played at the highest level for many years.

The full-back has been with PSG since 2021 and has gone on to feature 130 times for the Ligue 1 champions, producing 16 goals and 22 assists over the last three years.

Hakimi is one of the world’s best players in his position; therefore, he is someone PSG will not want to give up without some fight.