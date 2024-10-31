Amorim deal in danger as significant roadblock emerges for Man United

The deal to take Ruben Amorim to Man United could be delayed. Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

It’s clear that Man United want Ruben Amorim to move to Old Trafford as soon as possible but a significant roadblock threatens to stop the deal going through.

There was already a twist in the story to bring the Portuguese to Manchester, though he has apparently made it clear to his potential new paymasters which players he doesn’t want once he takes over at the club.

With Ruud van Nistelrooy’s United taking Leicester City to the cleaners in the Carabao Cup, there’s certainly a cogent argument that the club’s former striker knows exactly what it will take to lift the Red Devils back to where they belong.

Significant roadblock in Amorim deal emerges

Supporters will want a resolution to the situation as quickly as possible for fear of the uncertainty that manifested itself in the Erik ten Hag era continuing.

According to The Times (subscription required), Amorim has told the United hierarchy he wants his Sporting assistant manager, Adelio Candido, his assistant coach, Carlos Fernandes, and goalkeeping coach, Jorge Vital, to join him.

The new issue that appears to be holding up the deal is that Sporting have demanded an extra £4.1m in compensation on top of the £8.3m they expect for allowing Amorim to make the jump to the Premier League giants.

Though that isn’t thought to be enough to see the deal cancelled in its entirety, it’s clearly enough to put it in danger it for another few games at least.

It’s believed that the conclusion of the international break is the more likely point at which Amorim and his staff will be in place, and would mean that the away fixture against Ipswich Town would be the first that would see them in the United dugout.

The game against Bodo/Glimt would therefore be his first in charge at Old Trafford, with the Everton game shortly after potentially his first Premier League game at the Theatre of Dreams.