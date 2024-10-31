“Crazy not to take a look” – Snoop Dogg wants football club investment to have Wrexham effect

Snoop Dogg wants to invest in Celtic. Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It’s one of the stranger football club and music mogul links, however, it does appear that Snoop Dogg wants to invest serious money in Celtic Football Club.

Clearly taking his cue from the success of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s buyout of Wrexham, Calvin Broadus Jr – to give him his real name – has clearly seen a financial opportunity.

Snoop Dogg wants to invest in Celtic

Intriguingly, an historical image of the rapper in Celtic garb has resurfaced on social media.

“I love what Ryan has done with Wrexham – it’s just a great story,” he said to the Daily Record/Sunday Mail.

“Investing in a sports team has been something I have been looking at for a long time – if the chance came to invest in Celtic, I would be crazy not to take a look at it.

“I have watched so much soccer in Europe but I have never seen fans like the Celtic fans. There is something so special about them.

“There is a reason why their fans are talked about across Europe – the best players and coaches in the world tell you there is nowhere like Celtic Park and I want to be a part of that.

“Their mascot is a hound – you couldn’t make that up. Snoop Dogg becomes Hoopy the Hound – that’s gotta be a match made in heaven. The headlines write themselves.”

It isn’t clear at this stage how whether Celtic would be amenable to any such investment, though Snoop does have broad worldwide appeal and so could sell the Celtic brand into different territories and areas in the same way that Reynolds and McElhenney have done.

Celtic remain a huge name in Scottish football of course, so any investment would surely need to be a significant one in order that the Hoops can be taken to the next level.