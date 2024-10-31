Credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Enzo Fernandez is enduring a difficult spell at Chelsea.

The Argentine midfielder joined the Blues from Benfica nearly two years ago in a deal worth a whopping £106.8 million.

Although quickly establishing himself as one of the side’s most important players under former managers Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino, the 23-year-old, despite being named captain by Enzo Maresca, has recently lost his place in the starting lineup.

Enzo Fernandez loses Chelsea place

The South American has not started in Chelsea’s last two league games with Maresca opting to go with a midfield pairing featuring Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia instead.

Although the 23-year-old was recalled for Chelsea’s EFL Cup away trip to Newcastle United on Wednesday night, after the side suffered a 2-0 defeat, Fernandez’s inclusion has raised more questions than it has provided answers.

And with Chelsea preparing to travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, the possibility of Fernandez starting seems slim.

Argentine struggling off the pitch

Fernandez’s current woes extend beyond the field of play.

The former Benfica playmaker has split from his childhood sweetheart, Valentina Cervantes.

The pair, who met in Argentina and are married, have two young children together. Their daughter was born in March 2020 and their son was born in October 2023.

Confirming their recent separation, Cervantes posted on social media saying: “With Enzo today we say distance from each other. But we will always be family and support each other through everything. Because there are two kids in the middle that need a lot of our love for them.

“I know the person and excellent father Enzo is, and the heart he has. And that’s enough for me. They don’t want to create wars where there aren’t any.”