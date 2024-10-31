(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has explained why he didn’t bring on Cole Palmer during Wednesday night’s defeat to Newcastle United.

The Blues went down 2-0 at St. James’ Park, exiting the EFL Cup and the fourth round stage.

Supporters were understandably disappointed in a wasteful Chelsea performance where they outshot Newcastle 17-8 and generated 1.97 xG but failed to score.

Maresca rotated his starting line-up, giving opportunities to the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

But despite their struggles in the final third, Noni Madueke was the only substitute Maresca used.

That meant Palmer remained an unused substitute alongside the likes of Marc Guiu and experienced defenders Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill.

Maresca explains why he didn’t use Cole Palmer vs Newcastle

Many have been left wondering why Maresca didn’t introduce Palmer, who has seven goals and five assists to his name in nine Premier League appearances this season —including scoring in Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Magpies at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca has responded, insisting the players he already had out on the field were doing enough.

“No, no, no. Simply because I think Joao [Felix] and Christo [Nkunku] were doing very good,” Maresca told reporters in his post-match press conference (via Football.London).

“The reason why [we brought him] was in case we needed Cole but Joao and Christo were doing well so there was no need to change.”

Now out of the EFL Cup, Chelsea’s attention returns to the Premier League when they travel to Manchester United on Sunday before hosting FC Noah in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have drawn Brentford at home in the EFL Cup quarter-finals as they seek to reach the final for a second time in three years.