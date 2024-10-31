(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Latest report from Daily Mail has revealed Erik ten Hag’s immediate plans following his sacking from Manchester United.

The former Ajax manager was sacked earlier this week after yet another disappointing start to the season despite having spent a substantial amount in the summer under new minority owners INEOS.

What’s next for Erik ten Hag after Manchester United sacking?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was initially keen on replacing him at the end of last season, and even held talks with Thomas Tuchel over the summer regarding replacing the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

However, the Manchester United hierarchy ended up retaining Erik ten Hag, with his FA Cup triumph being one of the key factors.

Pressure mounted on ten Hag after a poor start to the new season, and the club higher-ups eventually decided his time was up after United’s defeat to West Ham last weekend, their fourth loss in the league already.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail has now reported what the Dutchman plans to do following the sacking. As per the report, ten Hag plans to retreat to his Austrian hideaway in the coming days to reflect on his final week at Manchester United and the failed Old Trafford stint as a whole.

Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves his mark at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has been named the interim manager until the club finds a long-term replacement for ten Hag.

His first game as a manager was against Leicester City in the League Cup Round of 16 and he made sure to give the United hierarchy something to think about after guiding his side to 5-2 win over the Foxes.

They looked like a completely different team under him, which indicates that ten Hag had lost the dressing room. There was more intent and fight in the players under Nistelrooy as they scored some fantastic goals to guide United to the next round of the tournament, where they will face Tottenham.

Despite the team’s performance under the interim manager, it appears that Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is going to be appointed very soon.

The manager himself has refused to rule out the move in his recent interviews, while reports suggest that Manchester United have paid the Portuguese manager an extra amount on top of his release clause for an early release from his notice period.