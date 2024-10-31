“There is a possibility” – Injury expert shares update on Micky van de Ven’s expected return

Update on Micky van de Ven
Tottenham celebrated a huge victory midweek, beating Manchester City 2-1 in the Carabao Cup to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament. However, the win came with a significant setback, as defender Micky van de Ven was forced off the pitch just 14 minutes into the game due to a hamstring injury.

The Dutchman’s distress was visible as he left the pitch in tears, raising immediate fears about the extent of his injury.

Physio Scout, a trusted source on X for injury analysis and updates, has now provided an insight into van de Ven’s condition.

Expert analysis on Micky van de Ven’s injury

According to the expert, the injury likely stemmed from an intense sprint and deceleration, which could have worsened a pre-existing tightness in his hamstring.

Physio Scout suggests that this may not be as severe as initially feared. The recovery times vary significantly depending on the type and severity of a hamstring injury.

If it is merely a case of tightness, van de Ven could be back in action within a week. However, if scans reveal a Grade 1 strain, he might need two to four weeks of recovery, while a more serious Grade 2 strain could see him out for up to six weeks.

He shared the following update:

“…There is a possibility he did his hamstring on the sprint/deceleration phase too. Physio was seen performing hamstring tests on him.”

“Possible Recovery Times: If tightness: Less than a week. Grade 1: 2-4 weeks. Grade 2: 4-6 weeks…”

Though the scan results are still pending, the assessment hints at a minor issue, largely because the 23-year-old displayed pre-match signs of tightness.

Micky van de Ven suffered a hamstring injury vs Manchester City.
Micky van de Ven suffered a hamstring injury vs Manchester City. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Radu Dragusin’s time to step up

In van de Ven’s absence, Tottenham are set to lean on Radu Dragușin as a centre-back option. The Romanian defender has seen limited minutes this season, mostly due to the regular pairing of Cristian Romero and van de Ven.

Dragusin has been linked with a move away due to lack of playing, but he now has a valuable opportunity to step up and make an impact in Spurs’ defence, showcasing his abilities and potentially solidifying his spot under manager Ange Postecoglou.

As the Lilywhites face a busy fixture schedule in the coming weeks, van de Ven’s recovery will be closely monitored.

