(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly focused on bringing Lewis O’Brien to Elland Road in the upcoming transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

After the heartbreak of last season’s promotion play-off final loss to Southampton, Leeds are now building a squad designed to reclaim a spot in the Premier League.

Leeds United showing interest in Lewis O’Brien

Currently third in the Championship, Leeds have been hit by an injury crisis that’s left their midfield vulnerable, with key players Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev sidelined.

O’Brien’s combination of Championship experience and versatility makes him an ideal fit, potentially helping Leeds maintain momentum in their promotion campaign.

Renowned for his balanced play style, O’Brien brings a blend of defensive solidity and attacking prowess that could provide Leeds with much-needed dynamism.

He has impressed on his loan with MLS side LAFC, which is set to conclude in December, opening the door for Leeds to negotiate with Nottingham Forest. However, with Southampton, Sheffield United, and Stoke also expressing interest, competition for O’Brien’s signature is likely to be intense.

However, it has been noted that among the clubs linked with him, Leeds in particular are actively in hunt for a new midfielder. They were recently linked several players, hoping to sign them on a free transfer, including Cheikhou Kouyate.

There were also reports linking the club with a reunion with former midfielder Kalvin Phillips, before the Ipswich manager quickly shut those rumours down.

The steady rise of Lewis O’Brien

O’Brien’s career has been marked by steady progression and resilience. Starting at Huddersfield Town’s academy at age 11, he quickly distinguished himself, emerged as a key player and was later named Player of the Year for the 2019–20 season.

His performances earned him a move to Nottingham Forest in 2022. Although first-team opportunities were limited there, he continued to gain experience through subsequent loans to D.C. United in MLS, Middlesbrough, and most recently, LAFC, where he has logged 15 appearances, adding a goal and an assist. (Transfermarkt)

O’Brien’s contract with Forest is valid until 2026, though LAFC have an option to buy him upon the completion of his loan deal.

For Leeds, securing O’Brien could be instrumental in their push for promotion. Adding a midfielder of his quality and experience would strengthen their squad and provide the consistency needed to navigate the Championship schedule.