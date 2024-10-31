Aston Villa wants more from Leon Bailey at Aston Villa. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have continued where they left off last season under Unai Emery but one star who hasn’t carried over his 2023/24 form is Leon Bailey.

The winger played a key role in helping the Birmingham club secure Champions League football for this season, producing 10 goals and nine assists for Villa in the Premier League.

Bailey’s overall total for the 2023/24 campaign saw him score 14 goals and assist a further 14 across 52 games, which highlights how important he was for Emery’s team.

The opening phase of the current season has not gone to plan for Bailey at Aston Villa and the 27-year-old has not been impressing his manager.

The Birmingham club were knocked out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night by Crystal Palace and after the match, Emery commented on the Jamaican’s form.

“There’s still work to do with Leon Bailey to get to the same level as last year,” the Spanish coach said Emery via Jacob Tanswell.

“With Jaden, he needs minutes to get confident. McGinn and Maatsen played well. Kosta needs minutes to get experience. After my analysis, I am going to see how we can improve with them.”

What has happened to Leon Bailey at Aston Villa?

There could be many reasons behind Bailey’s lack of form, one being the injury he was carrying at the start of the season, however, it is something he will need to change if he is to stay a regular starter in Emery’s team.

The winger has been in and out of the Spaniard’s starting 11 as he has produced just three assists across 12 games this season.

The Jamaica international can be lethal on his day and Villa fans hope to see him return to his best soon as it will be a big help for their ambitions of staying in the Champions League next season and beyond.