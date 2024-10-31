(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has made the bizarre claim that Cody Gakpo has already been a ‘regular start’ for Liverpool this season.

Many expected Gakpo to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Slot’s arrival to replace Jurgen Klopp over the summer.

In cup competition, at least, that seems to be the case, with Gakpo starting four of his five combined appearances in the Champions League and EFL Cup. In the latter, he’s scored four goals in two games.

However, in the Premier League, he has just two starts to his name this season, with his other seven appearances coming from the bench.

Overall, the Netherlands international has played just 300 of 810 possible Premier League minutes, while across all competitions, he’s started only six of Liverpool’s 14 matches.

Gakpo scored twice in a sensational outing as Liverpool beat Brighton 3-2 away in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, sealing progression to the quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old also created two chances and attempted five dribbles in a lively performance. He’ll hope the fact he was brought off in the 71st minute means he will get the nod against the Seagulls in the Premier League this weekend.

Slot insists Cody Gakpo is a ‘regular starter’ for Liverpool

Gakpo certainly deserves another league start but the way Slot sees it, the forward is already one of his regulars.

“For me, he is a regular starter,” Slot insisted in his post-match press conference (via Liverpool’s official website). “He is not starting every game but he has started on a regular basis and he is in a tough competition with Luis Diaz, who, in the moment he went on the left, also scored a goal. So, that’s normal: if you play at a club like Liverpool you have got two quality players for many positions.”

Slot added: “If you look at the way Joe Gomez played and also Jarell Quansah – who was maybe a bit unlucky with the goal we conceded because the overall performance I liked from them both as well – they are in competition with Virgil [van Dijk] and Ibou [Konate]. So that’s what you have when you play at Liverpool, but for me, Cody has been a regular starter this season.”