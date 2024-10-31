“It was clear for me” – Anfield favourite defends controversial post-Liverpool decision

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended his decision to become head of global soccer at Red Bull, stressing how difficult it is to find a role that makes ‘everyone happy’.

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season following an almost-nine-year spell in which he won Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles — among other honours.

However, the German has drawn criticism for taking a role at Red Bull, with supporters of his former club, Dortmund — where he won two Bundesliga titles — especially condemning.

Red Bull sparked controversy in 2009 when they turned SSV Markranstadt into RB Leipzig. They don’t technically own the club now but are their main financers, with Leipzig becoming Germany’s most hated football club.

The energy drink company also owns RB Salzburg, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Bragantino, while recently acquiring a stake in Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp explains Red Bull decision

Klopp’s decision to join Red Bull has not gone down well but, speaking on Toni Kroos’ podcast, he has sought to clear the air and explain his thought process.

“You cannot make your decision depending on what reactions there will be,” Klopp said (via BBC Sport).

“I did not want to step on anyone’s toes. I love all my former clubs, but I don’t know what I could have done so that everyone is happy.

“I am 57 and can still work a few more years, but I did not see myself on the sidelines for now. It was clear for me that I would do something – so then Red Bull came.”

Klopp continued: “I can’t poll the fans and ask them, ‘what should I do?’ If I had gone to Bayern [Munich], there would have been a huge outcry in Dortmund.

“What should I do? I want to keep working. If you organise your life around trying to please everyone, you’ll find you fail every day.”

Klopp also ruled out a return to management, even if the German national team job came knocking.

He said: “My only real option would have been to become a coach of a national side, but I don’t want to be a coach any more.”