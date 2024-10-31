Liverpool could finally land long-term target in 2025 as European giants now willing to listen to offers

Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool in 2025? (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been put on alert as Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Aurelien Tchouameni during next summer’s transfer window.

That is according to Relevo’s Jorge Picon, who reports that concerns have grown at the Bernabeu over Tchouameni’s performances this season and as a result, the La Liga champions are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder next summer.

The French international has been a key member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad throughout the opening part of the 2024/25 campaign having started in all but one of Los Blancos‘ 11 La Liga matches, however, the 24-year-old has been below par along with several other stars in the Real Madrid team.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the La Liga champions and following their hammering at the hands of bitter rivals Barcelona last week, Ancelotti’s men currently trail the Catalan club by six points in the standings.

The Madrid-based club miss Toni Kroos in their midfield but this news seems like an overreaction to Tchouameni’s underwhelming showings of late but it could open an opportunity for Liverpool next summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni situation will have Liverpool on red alert

Liverpool have been long-term admirers of Tchouameni ever since the midfielder was at Monaco and made an attempt to sign the French international during the summer of 2022 before he opted to move to Real Madrid.

The Merseyside club are still in the market for a number six after failing to bring one to the club during the summer as a deal for Martin Zubimendi fell through.

This latest update on the future of Tchouameni could be great news for Liverpool as it might provide Arne Slot with a quality solution to the minor problem ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.