Liverpool want brilliant 23-year-old with 85 G/A contributions to replace Trent

Liverpool already know their Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool ace, Trent Alexander-Arnold, hasn’t committed himself to the club beyond his contract, but the club already have someone in mind to replace him.

In anticipation of a potential departure for the England international, the club has been actively scouting replacement options according to sources close to CaughtOffside.

The Reds clearly don’t want to be left blindsided. Though it’s understood their absolute preference is for Trent to remain as a member of their first-team squad, they’re willing to accept that the player himself may see his future away from Anfield.

Liverpool know who they want to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Sources have therefore advanced that Bayer Leverkusen’s brilliant Dutch right-back, Jeremie Frimpong has become a player of interest, and is in fact top of their shopping list should Alexander-Arnold decide to move on.

Liverpool’s scouts have apparently been closely monitoring Frimpong’s performances for weeks, and were in attendance during the recent fixture against Werder Bremen.

Sources reveal that Dutch manager, Arne Slot, is highly enthusiastic about Frimpong’s acquisition, and with good reason.

According to transfermarkt, Frimpong has already amassed an astonishing 32 goals and 53 assists in his 274 career appearances.

Those numbers compare favourably to Alexander-Arnold’s 23 goals and 87 assists.

Liverpool understand that they must act swiftly due to financial constraints and the growing interest from several top-tier clubs.

Additionally, club insiders have suggested to CaughtOffside sources that the Reds may sweeten the deal by offering Frimpong a lucrative, long-term contract in order to secure his services.

They do also have a player that “ticks all the boxes” within their current squad who could do a job according to one pundit.

What isn’t clear at this stage is whether the player himself would be willing to move to Merseyside, but with Xabi Alonso expected to leave Leverkusen at the end of the current campaign, there are cogent reasons why his excellent squad may therefore get broken up.

More will become clear regarding Alexander-Arnold’s position the nearer we get to January 1, when players who are out of contract in June 2025 are able to talk to other clubs.

Rumoured suitors for his services, Real Madrid, may have inadvertently ruled themselves out of the running, leaving Trent with limited options.