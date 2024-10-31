Latest Man City injury news and expected return dates

Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images.

Man City are enduring a mini-injury crisis with several key players currently ruled out.

Pep Guardiola was struggling with injuries and was without six first-team players for Wednesday night’s EFL Cup tie against Tottenham.

And as well as losing the knockout tie 2-1, the Cityzens’ woes were compiled after two more players were forced off.

Manuel Akanji suffers warm-up setback

Defender Manuel Akanji pulled up with a calf issue in the game’s warm-up.

The Switzerland international was set to start for Guardiola but failed to make kick-off after injuring his lower leg. After the side’s physios decided he could not continue, the 29-year-old was replaced in City’s starting lineup by Portuguese centre-back Ruben Dias.

“If these guys doesn’t come back as quick as possible we will struggle because we cannot sustain for with just 14 or 15 players so we need the players to come back but it is what it is,” Guardiola said after the game.

“Hopefully that can happen after the international break.”

Possible return date: November

Savinho latest to be sidelined

The Brazilian, who joined the Premier League champions in the summer, has already missed one match this season through injury. The young forward injured his knee last month and was ruled out for a total of 17 days.

And after going down in the 63rd minute against Tottenham following a knock to his ankle after making a driving run into Tottenham’s penalty area, Savinho is the latest Man City player sidelined.

In tears and comforted by teammates, the 20-year-old was stretchered off the pitch before being replaced by youngest Jacob Wright.

The extent of Savinho’s injury is not yet known but Guardiola is ‘hopeful’ the winger’s problem is not too serious and will be able to make a quick return to action.

“He had a knock in the 18-yard box, potential penalty, and we’ll see tomorrow what happened,” the Spaniard told reporters.

“We have to see if it just a knock or something else, because it was on the bone. Hopefully it’s nothing dangerous, but we’ll see.”

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodri recovering well but won’t return until 2025

This year’s Ballon d’Or winner, and the first-ever Man City player to lift the prestigious award, Rodri, is undoubtedly the club’s most missed star.

Injuring his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Arsenal during last month’s 2-2 draw at the Etihad, the Spanish midfielder is not expected to return until the start of next season.

Although a serious injury, the 28-year-old, who recently underwent knee surgery, appears to be making good recovery progress.

Asked about how his recovery is going by former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba at Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, Rodri said: “I am just trying to take care of myself after my injury, spend time with my family, rest a little bit.

“I will celebrate with the people who love me and those who were with me in the bad moments.”

Midfielder’s absence is proving tough to deal with. Man City have conceded at least one goal in three out of their last four Premier League games, including narrowly beating Fulham 3-2.

Although City have been linked with signing a new defensive midfielder in January to help cover for the stricken Rodri, Guardiola has yet to confirm the club’s intention to sign a new player in the mid-season transfer window.

Possible return date: Summer 2025

Other Man City injury news

Oscar Bobb

The young striker was enjoying an impressive pre-season before he suffered an unfortunate leg injury. He has been ruled out for the first few months of the season and isn’t expected to return until the New Year.

Possible return date: Early 2025

Jack Grealish

The English winger has missed City’s last three games and is not expected to return anytime soon.

Possible return date: Unknown

Jeremy Doku

Likely to be out for longer than Grealish, fellow winger Jeremy Doku is also not expected to feature in any of City’s next few games.

Possible return date: Unknown

Kevin De Bruyne

Forced off during City’s first Champions League match of the season against Inter Milan in September, the Belgium international has been one of the side’s longest-serving absentees. It remains unknown when he could return.

Possible return date: Unknown

Kyle Walker

Suffering a knee injury while away on international duty with England recently, the experienced full-back is ruled out for City’s next few games with Rico Lewis set to continue in place of the 33-year-old.

Possible return date: Unknown