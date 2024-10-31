Man United call off flop’s January exit as 24-year-old set for second chance under Ruben Amorim

Antony in Man United training. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Man United are set to give Antony a second chance at the club with the arrival of Ruben Amorim to be confirmed soon but the second half of the season will be the Brazilian’s last opportunity at Old Trafford.

The winger thrilled in the Netherlands with Ajax during his two years in Amsterdam and having worked with Erik ten Hag at the Dutch giants, the former Man United boss decided to bring the 24-year-old with him to England.

Antony cost the Manchester club a massive £85m in 2022 and that price tag certainly put pressure on the winger’s shoulders.

The Brazilian has underdelivered on that transfer fee majorly and throughout the last two seasons, he has flopped at Old Trafford, to the point where even Ten Hag gave up on the player throughout the start of the current campaign.

The 24-year-old has made just five appearances this season, totalling 155 minutes of action, while notching just one goal in the League Cup.

Overall, Antony has made 87 appearances for Man United, producing 12 goals and five assists.

With Ruben Amorim set to arrive in Manchester over the coming weeks, this provides the winger with a second chance and it is being reported that the former Ajax talent will be handed a clean slate at Man United.

Antony unlikely to remain at Man United next season

Man United were willing to listen to offers for Antony during the January transfer window but that is not a guarantee anymore as Amorim is likely to give the Brazilian star a second chance, reports Football Insider.

The winger will be one of several players fighting for their future at Man United throughout the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign but the damage may already be done for the 24-year-old.

Antony is unlikely to break into the Red Devils’ starting 11 this season and that limited game time will make it hard for the former Ajax star to make an impression on Amorim. The likelihood of the Brazil international leaving next summer is high and it will see United take a big loss on a player Ten Hag had a lot of faith in.