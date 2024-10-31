Man United fire sale will happen in January as Amorim makes transfer demands clear

Ruben Amorim has already made his Man United transfer demands. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Although it’s yet to be made official, Ruben Amorim has already made his transfer demands clear ahead of an expected appointment at Manchester United.

The Portuguese would appear to have a clear idea of which players from the Erik ten Hag era that he doesn’t want, and hasn’t been backwards in coming forwards to tell the Red Devils hierarchy.

Casemiro was excellent in United’s brilliant Carabao Cup win over Leicester on Wednesday night, however, according to TeamTalk, he is one of four players that doesn’t interest Amorim.

Amorim wants four out at United in January

Antony was already expected to leave, and he too isn’t part of the new manager’s plans.

With Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof also named as part of the quartet Amorim would like to be moved on at the earliest opportunity, a fire sale of sorts could therefore be a reality as early as this coming January.

The squad certainly needs freshening up, and the drain on club finances isn’t helping either. Casemiro, for example, is the club’s highest earner on £350,000 per week (Capology).

Losing his salary and that of the other three players mentioned – Antony earns a staggering £200,000 per week despite hardly ever contributing meaningfully – will give the board some scope to be able to ensure the numbers work for Amorim, in order that he’s able to bring one or two new faces in.

Once confirmed, the 39-year-old will have to hit the ground running in terms of results and performances.

Ruud van Nistelrooy showed in one game what can be achieved with the same crop of players that Erik ten Hag couldn’t get a tune out of, and if Amorim can replicate the type of attacking consistency he’s managed to instil at Sporting, long-suffering United fans are in for a treat.