“We’re used to that” – Arsenal wonderkid’s moment of brilliance nothing new for Arteta

Ethan Nwaneri put in a stunning performance vs Preston. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta wasn’t surprised by Ethan Nwaneri’s brilliant goal against Preston in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, claiming the Arsenal wonderkid regularly performs such feats in training.

Nwaneri has slowly but surely been building his way into the Arsenal first team and earlier this season, netted a brace in their 5-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup third round.

The 17-year-old was once again given the start in the fourth round as the Gunners travelled to Deepdale and put in a stunning performance that included a 98% pass completion rate, seven passes into the final third and five touches in the opposition box.

But Nwaneri’s best moment by far came in the 33rd minute when he received the ball outside the box from Gabriel Jesus, before shifting it across to his left foot and unleashing a rocket of a shot into the top corner to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead.

Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri

The manner of Nwaneri’s goal was likened to Phil Foden by Sky Sports commentator Laura Hunter.

But for Arteta, this was just a run-of-the-mill Nwaneri moment that he pulls out regularly.

“He did it yesterday in training so we’re used to that,” Arteta told reporters of Nwaneri’s goal (via Arsenal’s official website). “He’s a big talent, he’s got the right attitude, he’s got the right players and context around him and we need to make sure that we put brick by brick in the right order but we have some player here.”

On the teenager’s character, he said: “So much personality there, he wants every ball, he wants to make things happen. Outside and around he’s still a bit quiet as usual, he’s 17 years old, very respectful, his work ethic is tremendous and he loves what he does, you can tell that.”

Arteta was asked about Nwaneri again later in his press conference, adding: “It’s unbelievable but he does it in training almost every day, he’s got this quality, this personality, he’s there to make things happen, he doesn’t care who he’s got around him, he needs to make the decision for himself, he does it and he scored a fantastic goal tonight.”