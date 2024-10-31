Ruben Amorim already making same worrying mistake as Ten Hag at Man United

Is Ruben Amorim making the same mistake as Erik ten Hag ? (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim is set to replace Erik ten Hag as the manager of Man United over the coming weeks and the Portuguese coach is already making the same mistake as his predecessor at Old Trafford.

The Manchester club removed the Dutch coach from his role on Monday following the Red Devils’ 2-1 defeat to West Ham last weekend, which added to the underwhelming 2024/25 campaign being experienced by the Premier League giants.

The hierarchy at United moved fast to secure Ten Hag’s successor and got a deal wrapped up for Sporting CP’s highly-rated coach Ruben Amorim in days.

The Portuguese coach has already agreed to become the new manager of Man United and it will see the Red Devils part ways with €11m in order to lure him away from Lisbon as that is the release clause in the 39-year-old’s contract, reports Sky Sports.

Amorim will begin work at Old Trafford on November 11, reports Fabrizio Romano, and the Sporting coach may already be making a mistake that Ten Hag made regularly whilst the manager at Man United.

Will Ruben Amorim make the same mistake as Erik ten Hag at Man United?

Although Amorim has yet to officially be confirmed as the new Man United manager, it is being reported that the Sporting coach could be about to make the same error Ten Hag did at Old Trafford.

According to TEAMtalk, the Portuguese coach has asked United to reunite him with Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves in 2025.

This would be a huge mistake on the 39-year-old’s part as Ten Hag regularly brought players he worked with in the Netherlands to Old Trafford and given the gap between the Premier League and Eredivisie, many of these players failed – Antony being the prime example.

History is likely to repeat itself if the Sporting coach goes down this path but given that Amorim has yet to step through the door at Old Trafford, it is hard to believe that the Portuguese coach is already making demands regarding future signings.