Ruben Amorim admits when he will tell the press “everything” about Man United deal

Ruben Amorim is close to being appointed as Man United manager. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim will be the new manager of Man United and speaking to the press on Thursday, the 39-year-old has revealed when he will tell the media “everything” about his move to the Premier League.

It has been a busy week for Man United and Amorim following the sacking of Erik ten Hag on Monday following the Manchester club’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham last weekend.

The Red Devils moved quickly for Amorim and have everything in place to bring the Portuguese coach to Old Trafford. The Sporting boss is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League giants, with the option of a further 12 months, but he is unlikely to start in his new role until the November international break.

According to Sky Sports, Man United have paid Sporting an extra €1m over his €10m release clause for an early release from his notice period, which was set to be for 30 days.

It had been expected that official confirmation of Amorim’s move to Man United could have come as early as Thursday, but speaking to the press, the Sporting CP coach said that he would not speak about his future until after the Portuguese giants’ game against Estrela da Amadora on Friday.

Ruben Amorim will tell the press “everything” about Man United deal on Friday

Speaking ahead of that clash with Estrela da Amadora on Thursday, Amorim told the press that he will speak about his move to Man United during his post-match press conference on Friday.

“I like everything about the Premier League,” the 39-year-old told the media via Fabrizio Romano on Thursday. “Man United? Tomorrow after the game I will tell you everything, I will clarify my situation. Now let’s focus on the game.”

The world’s media are very likely to be tuned into the Sporting CP’ coach’s press conference on Friday as the new Man United boss prepares to take over on November 11.