Key man “motivated to stay at Man United” amid doubts over future following Amorim appointment

Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to stay at Man United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has admitted that he is “motivated to stay” at Old Trafford in any capacity following the appointment of Ruben Amorim as the Manchester club’s new manager.

The Dutch coach returned to Old Trafford during the summer to become a member of Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff but the hierarchy at Man United might also have made that move with the Premier League club’s current situation in mind.

The future of Ten Hag was in doubt heading into the 2024/25 campaign and having stuck by the former Ajax boss, the Manchester club decided to part ways with the Dutch coach on Monday leaving Van Nistelrooy in charge temporarily.

That got off to the perfect start on Wednesday night as United hammered Leicester City in the EFL Cup 5-2.

The 48-year-old is set to oversee the Red Devils’ next three matches against Chelsea, PAOK and Leicester City before Amorim takes over on November 11 but the Dutch coach wants to remain at the Manchester club as an assistant coach.

Will Ruud van Nistelrooy stay at Man United for the rest of the season?

It was reported by The Express and other outlets this week, that Van Nistelrooy would leave Man United following the appointment of Amorim, however, the Dutch coach has admitted that he would love to remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign and next season.

“I’m motivated to stay at Man United. I will go back to my assistant contract that I have here for this season and next,” the interim United boss said via Fabrizio Romano.

“I came as an assistant to help the club forward and I’m still motivated to do so in any capacity.”

With Amorim all but officially confirmed, it remains to be seen if Van Nistelrooy gets his wish as the Portuguese coach will want to bring his own people with him to Manchester.