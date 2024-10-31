(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) / (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City have been praised for the astute signing of Jordan Ayew in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy thrashed Leicester City 5-2 in the League Cup last night, doing something Erik ten Hag had not managed to do in his final 6 months.

While the defeat was a significant one for the Foxes, there were a few positives for them to build on as they look forward to the season ahead.

In a match where United dominated early on, the Red Devils scored four goals in the first half. Although, Leicester managed to respond before the break, with Bilal El Khannouss and Conor Coady capitalising on defensive lapses from the hosts.

United ultimately regained control, and Fernandes sealed their victory with a fifth goal in the 2nd half.

Jordan Ayew’s impressive performance draws praise

Among the positives for Leicester was the performance of summer signing Jordan Ayew, who impressed football pundit Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

Speaking on Sky Sports live broadcast, she commended Ayew as a “really clever signing” by manager Steve Cooper, praising his experience and work ethic.

While some may have initially questioned the move, Sweetman-Kirk noted that Ayew’s contributions on the field are becoming increasingly evident.

As quoted by Leicester City News, she remarked:

“I think Ayew has actually been a really clever signing for Leicester.”

“I think initially maybe a few raised eyebrows but you think about the experience he’s got in the Premier League. He’s already popped up with a few important goals. He works ever so hard for the team as well.”

Jordan Ayew makes impactful start at Leicester

Ayew, who joined Leicester on a two-year deal for £5 million with an additional £3 million in potential add-ons, has already demonstrated his impact with goals in both league and cup play.

He scored his debut goal for the club in an EFL Cup against Tranmere Rovers in a 4-0 win. Perhaps most significantly, Ayew scored a last-minute winner against Southampton in the league, showcasing his ability to deliver under pressure.

With over 280 appearances in the Premier League and significant experience in Ligue 1, Ayew’s expertise offers Leicester much-needed stability and resilience as they navigate a challenging season, currently sitting 15th in the league standings.

His consistency and hard work align perfectly with Cooper’s vision of building a strong, reliable squad capable of handling Premier League demands.

Ayew’s contributions extend beyond scoring, as he brings a level of composure and leadership that Leicester needs to rise in the standings.