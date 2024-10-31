Antonio Conte could deal Tottenham a double blow in January

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) / (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Tottenham could be facing a challenging winter transfer window, with potential changes on the horizon in defence.

Although Spurs strengthened their squad over the summer and have high hopes for the arrival of promising South Korean talent Min-hyuk Yang in January, they may have to contend with outside interest in one of their defenders.

One key player under the spotlight is Radu Drăgușin. After joining from Genoa for €25 million earlier this year, Drăgușin arrived with high expectations and was seen as a solid addition to Tottenham’s defence.

However, he has found limited playing time so far, largely due to the consistent partnership of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven at centre-back.

This lack of regular minutes has sparked rumours of a potential exit, with Serie A leaders Napoli reportedly showing keen interest in the Romanian defender. These reports have been further fuelled by the player’s own agent who has constantly been speaking about his player’s future.

Tottenham could be dealt with double January blow

Adding complexity to the situation, reports from Rai Sport’s Paolo Paganini via CalcioNapoli24 indicate that the Italian club may not only pursue Dragușin but also look to bring in Lecce’s rising star Patrick Dorgu in a dual January move.

The transfer expert said:

“Be careful because Napoli is ready to make a double move in January. One is Dorgu from Lecce and the other is Dragusin from the Premier League.”

Dorgu, a left-back known for his speed and versatility, has been on Tottenham’s radar as they seek to add depth to their defence. Yet, Napoli’s reported interest in Dorgu could create obstacles for Spurs if they decide to move forward with an offer.

Chance for Dragusin to seize his opportunity following MVDV’s injury

While Dragusin’s appearances have been limited, he recently demonstrated his defensive quality during Tottenham’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Manchester City, where he played a key role after coming on from the bench.

With van de Ven now facing a possible spell on the sidelines following an injury sustained during the match, the Romanian defender could see increased playing time, giving him a chance to make a greater impact at Spurs during the upcoming busy fixture period.