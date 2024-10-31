(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s standout right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has become the subject of intense transfer speculation.

According to the latest report from Spanish outlet Sport, the 26-year-old has already turned down multiple contract extension offers from the club.

This situation has raised concerns for Liverpool, as Alexander-Arnold’s unique playmaking abilities have been crucial to the team’s success and established him as one of the top right-backs in the world.

Currently, in the final year of his contract, the Reds have reportedly attempted to secure Alexander-Arnold’s future with a series of renewal proposals, yet the England international seems open to exploring opportunities beyond Anfield.

Real Madrid have emerged as a potential destination, especially after their primary right-back, Dani Carvajal, suffered an ACL injury ruling him out for the season.

With Los Blancos seeking a long-term solution for the right-back position, the possibility of pairing Trent with fellow England star Jude Bellingham could make a move particularly appealing for both the player and the club.

PSG in advanced talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold

The report adds that PSG have joined the race to sign him as they want to pair him and Hakimi together, with the Moroccan on the right-wing and Trent as right-back. In fact, the report claims that the club are in advanced talks to sign him.

It further adds that while Liverpool do not want to sell him, they could be forced to they fail to convince the player to sign a new deal with the club and if they receive a strong offer in January.

Interestingly, PSG’s Achraf Hakimi has recently been linked with a move to Anfield, with reports suggesting that the Reds have identified him as a replacement for their number 66.

Despite the ongoing saga, there remains a possibility that the player could end up staying at his boyhood club, as indicated by his recent comments.

Alexander-Arnold’s journey with the Merseyside club began at the age of six when he joined the academy in 2004. By 18, he was already making his mark on the senior team, helping Liverpool secure major titles, including the Champions League and Premier League.

With the January transfer window approaching, Liverpool must decide how best to address the situation: by securing Alexander-Arnold’s commitment or preparing for a future without one of their most influential homegrown talents.